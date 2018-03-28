Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe after tip from ‘Live PD’ viewer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old Texas girl who has been missing since 2016 was found safe in New Mexico after a tip from a “Live PD” viewer, according to KSAT.

Mariah Martinez, who has been missing since October 2016, was found Monday night after she was featured on the A&E show on March 23. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children worked with Lubbock police and New Mexico State Police to find her.

#Missing child Mariah Martinez, 9, is SAFE thanks to #LivePD! After almost 2yrs, she was found last night in NM. Mariah was feat. on @OfficialLivePD Friday. We received a viewer tip & worked w/ @LubbockPolice & @NMSP to find her. Big TY for bringing home one of our @missingkids! pic.twitter.com/JCBE5TLYJ1 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) March 27, 2018

Angeline Hartmann with the NCMEC said Amanda Martinez, the girl’s mother, disappeared with her three children when she was about to lose custody. Authorities later found the woman with her two other children.

The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking the NCMEC for its help:

“The Lubbock Police Department is thankful that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children continued to place this case at the top of their priority list, ensuring that Mariah return home safely.”

We'd like to take a second to #clarify a few things regarding the Mariah Martinez case! Please read the below statement! #LivePD #LivePDNation pic.twitter.com/zqoP4gUM6V — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) March 27, 2018