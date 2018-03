Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ricky is fun-loving child looking for a forever family.

He has a great sense of humor, loves sports, math and reading.

His advocate Tracey Freeman said Ricky would thrive with an outgoing family who can encourage his dreams. Ricky has a strong sense of faith and wants to be a part of a family that believes in God.

If you or someone you know has an interest in adoption, please contact Forever Family or Seven Homes Family Foster Care and Adoption Agency.