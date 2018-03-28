× Reidsville man who shot father in funeral home released from prison early

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man who shot his father inside their Reidsville family funeral home was released from prison Tuesday afternoon after a review of his case file revealed numerous problems with the prosecution, including withholding evidence that would have given the defendant a self-defense claim.

Garcia Fenwick Johnson, 48, of Reidsville, took an Alford plea on Jan. 30, 2017, to shooting his father, James Johnson, at the Johnson & Son Funeral Home in Reidsville on July 24, 2015. An Alford plea means Johnson did not admit guilt but felt taking a plea deal was in his best interest.

But a recent review of Johnson’s files by his attorneys, Scott Skidmore and Jason Ross, uncovered that former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer withheld nine discs of evidence from the defense.

Skidmore and Ross filed a motion for appropriate relief with the state asking for Johnson’s conviction to be set aside and for a new trial, among other things.

