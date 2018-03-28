Partnership to fight food insecurities in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The fight against food insecurity is an ongoing public health crisis nationwide.

Many families in the Piedmont area are seeing this firsthand and Kim Myers is one of them.

"It's hard working on one income," Myers said. "It's hard with five kids."

All but one goes to Union Hill Elementary School -- the same place where 120 families including Myers were hand-picked to receive much needed help from a food pantry.

"We're sitting in a food desert right now," said Carl Vierling, with Greater High Point Food Alliance.

Vierling partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C., Food Lion, Hendricks Automotive Group and their care team along with Union Hill Elementary School.

He said it's a group effort to help end hunger in this region of the city.

Vierling said the biggest issue is when kids don't have nutritious food when they leave school.

"No it's not going to meet all the needs, but it's 120 families who weren't going to get food like this before," Vierling said.

However, what's more concerning for Clyde Fitzgerald are kids going hungry during a school break.

"They're not in school to get those meals," Fitzgerald said.

He said the several bags and boxes of fresh food is the starting point to address hunger and health.

A call for help to make sure every child grows up strong and healthy.

"We don't think anyone should be hungry especially not a child," Fitzgerald said.

Myers said it's nice to know that she doesn't have to worry about their next meal for a few days.

"This is real big," Myers said. "It's going to help out a whole lot. It'll help fill the refrigerator and cabinets up".