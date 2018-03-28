Heartwarming photos show clerk helping elderly woman to car, pumping her gas in rain

NORMAN, Okla. — Several heartwarming photos posted on Facebook show a clerk helping an elderly woman to her car while it is raining.

Cameron Mills shared on Monday three photos showing the man walking the woman to her car at a 7-Eleven in Oklahoma.

“I saw this today at 711 at Robinson and Flood this guy held this lady’s arm, carried her drink, and walked her to her car while it was raining,” the post read. “Then he stood there and pumped her fuel. I don’t know his name but Sir, you are a good man. I hope this goes viral and he gets the thank you he deserves.”

The post has more than 9,600 shares and 7,500 likes.