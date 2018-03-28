× Davidson County man accused of assaulting father, throwing 10-month-old child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man faces multiple charges after a fight with his father Tuesday, according to arrest warrants.

Andrew Mark Everhart, 30, of Thomasville, is charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.

Warrants say Everhart choked his father and repeatedly hit him in the face. Everhart is also accused of throwing his 10-month-old child during the argument.

Everhart is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 26.

If he posts bail, Everhart is not allowed to have any contact with his dad or be around his child unsupervised prior to his court date.