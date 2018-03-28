Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed in the stomach

LOS ANGELES — Corey Feldman took to Twitter Tuesday night to say he had been hospitalized after being stabbed.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told CNN they are investigating an incident involving Feldman.

“A person opened the driver door, made a stabbing motion at the actor’s midsection and then fled,” Madison said.

Feldman drove himself to the hospital. The actor did not suffer lacerations but there was some redness on his midsection, Madison said.

The former child star took to Twitter and posted pictures of himself laying in a hospital bed.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

An LAPD spokesperson told CNN the incident is being investigated as “an assault with a deadly weapon.”

According to a spokesperson for Feldman, he was stabbed with what they believe to be a syringe.

“We are waiting on tests to make sure he is not injected with anything like a poison or a virus,” Feldman’s publicist told CNN.

Feldman was released from the hospital Wednesday morning, his publicist said.