8-year-old North Carolina boy gets help from President Trump to find a kidney for his sick dad

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — President Donald Trump responded in a letter to an 8-year-old North Carolina boy who asked for a kidney for his father, according to WSOC.

Fore Putnam wanted just one thing for Christmas last year — a kidney for his father. The child is campaigning hard for his dad and took his problem all the way to the most powerful man in the U.S.

Trae Putnam has a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure. He has been on dialysis for nearly three years and has been on a waiting list for a donor.

Fore asked his grandmother who on earth could help him get his dad a kidney. That’s when Fore turned to writing letters; one each to Trump, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and to Santa Claus.

A letter came back addressed from the White House this week.

The president wrote the letter and assured Fore that he shared his letter with staff “and they are working to see what help they can provide.”