2nd person charged after Facebook video showed North Carolina baby smoking marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a North Carolina baby smoking marijuana, WTVD reports.

Brianna Ashanti, the 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby, was arrested last week.

Now, 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

The arrest warrant states that Maldonado “knowingly…caused, encourage and aid…” the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.

A version of the video that’s received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother’s arrest.

The 10-second video shows an adult’s hand holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services. Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.