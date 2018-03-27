× Tubby Smith named basketball coach at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Tubby Smith has been named High Point University’s men’s basketball coach.

Smith, 66, was announced during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Smith was recently fired from his coaching job at the University of Memphis after about two years. He was with Texas Tech prior to that position.

Smith played for HPU from 1969 to 1973 and will be replacing Scott Cherry. Cherry joined the High Point in 2009 and was the 11th head men’s basketball coach in school history.

High Point University President Nido Qubein also announced that construction on the new basketball arena and conference facility will begin at some point this summer.