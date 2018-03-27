Tips to score good deals at Toys ‘R’ Us before it closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toys "R" Us announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its 735 US stores.

The more popular and favorite toys tend to move the fastest, and inventory is likely already slim.

We have several tips for know when shopping for the best deals!

Be sure to keep in mind the time of day -- it's usually best to shop in the late afternoon

Gift cards and coupons will only be honored until April 20

Do not shop online -- because it's a liquidation sale, the best deals will be at the store

Use your credit cards for purchases

The store closings mean that around 31,000 employees will ultimately be laid off.