× Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 58-year-old Winston-Salem man, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Michael Joseph Broxton was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday at the Tranquility Care Living Facility. Broxton is considered to be “high risk” because he has a condition that requires medication.

Broxton is a white male, stands 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and tan-colored boots.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.