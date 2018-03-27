× Silver Alert canceled for Winston-Salem man

UPDATE: Michael Broxton has been found and the Silver Alert is canceled.

Mr. Broxton has been located. He is uninjured and has been returned to his residence. Silver Alert has been deactivated. #policews .181 https://t.co/kGkDKTCH7z — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) March 27, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 58-year-old Winston-Salem man, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Michael Joseph Broxton was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday at the Tranquility Care Living Facility. Broxton is considered to be “high risk” because he has a condition that requires medication.

Broxton is a white male, stands 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and tan-colored boots.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.