× Rockingham County deputies seeking information on shots fired, gunshot victim

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are seeking information on shots fired and a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

On Monday around 8:50 p.m., deputies received a report of shots fired at 133 David Drive northwest of Eden.

Shortly after, deputies learned of a gunshot victim at UNC Rockingham Hospital.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Dominique Raquan Starkes, of Eden.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on the shots fired or on Starkes’ gunshot wound is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.