‘Religious’ burglar blesses himself before throwing brick through store window

NEW YORK -- Thou shalt not steal. It's one of the Ten Commandments a "religious" thief ignored as he broke into a Brooklyn clothing store Thursday evening by throwing a brick through the glass.

Before doing so, he was caught on video tracing the symbol of the cross over his chest, a motion of blessing himself.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend, according to WPIX.

Once the man broke through the glass, police say he snatched approximately 18 articles of clothing and then ran away.