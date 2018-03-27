Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near a busy Greensboro intersection Tuesday, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Battleground Avenue and Edney Ridge Road, which is near the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road.

Greensboro police said the shooting happened following a traffic stop. The traffic stop was related to the shooting on Baker Avenue Monday.

Police Chief Wayne Scott said three people were in the vehicle. One suspect was shot by a Greensboro police officer after showing a weapon.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No Greensboro officers were injured.

Two other suspects ran from the scene and were taken into custody. They are being questioned.

All lanes of Battleground Avenue between Martinsville Road and Edney Ridge Road are closed.

Officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop at Battleground Ave. and Edney Ridge Rd. Person taken to hospital. Condition unknown. Officials gathering details. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 27, 2018

Three occupants in the car that was pulled over. Two in custody. One at hospital. Officer not physically harmed. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 27, 2018

Chief Scott says today's shooting connected to Baker St shooting of 16 year old female last night. Suspect believed to be in vehicle that was stopped. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 27, 2018

One occupant in vehicle brandished weapon at officer, according to witness.

Police continuing to gather evidence at scene. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 27, 2018

