Pittsburgh hiring Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel

.DURHAM, N.C. — Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel has agreed to be the next head coach at the University of Pittsburgh, according to ESPN.

The 43-year-old Duke graduate worked under Mike Krzyzewski for the past seven years. He also spent five seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma and four seasons at the helm at VCU.

Capel is credited with some of the team’s recent recruiting successes, as the Blue Devils have landed the No. 1 class in four of the past five season.

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on Sunday.

The win would have put Duke in its 17th Final Four.

