North Carolina student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina student received a two-day suspension after drawing stick figures holding guns and knives, according to WRAL.

The seventh-grade student's father, James Herring, said his son was suspended a few weeks ago over the drawing.

“I see him holding his gun – he’s a deer hunter – I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle,” Herring said. “Just expressing himself, nothing violent.”

The teen has since returned to school, but Herring says the suspension was unneeded, adding that he sees a "normal 13-year-old boy."

"I drew pictures like this, any other person of his age drew drawings like this. It’s nothing to get expelled from school for,” he said.

Eric Bracy, the superintendent for Sampson County School Schools, said officials are just being vigilant after "everything happening in the nation."

Bracy wouldn’t discuss the specifics of the suspension but said punishments for students are outlined in the handbook.