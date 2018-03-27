New movie is written, directed and shot in the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new movie shot in the Piedmont Triad is now in theaters.

"Shifting Gears" is about a family trying to save their business by competing in dirt track racing.

Actor Keith Harris, who you may recognize from "The Walking Dead," wrote and stars in the film.

Harris grew up and still lives in the Piedmont.

He hired students and staff from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to shoot at locations in the area.

The Alderman Company, which is located in High Point, financed the film and built the sets.

The movie is playing at Red Cinemas in Greensboro.