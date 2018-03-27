Mother faces deportation after allegedly stealing salad from NC restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A woman faces deportation after allegedly stealing a salad from the North Carolina restaurant where she worked, according to WECT.

Irma Carranza Cruz, 43, was arrested on Feb. 15 after reportedly stealing the California salad from Famous Toastery in Wilmington. The restaurant later decided to not press charges, but the arrest brought to light her undocumented status.

"My mom said she was sick the day of her shift, but she didn't want to call out of work for fear that she would get fired," said daughter Milca Cruz. "She suffers from diabetes, and all she had that day was coffee, so she ate a salad and two fruit bowls that were going to be thrown away."

Cruz was initially taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center but was transferred to ICE custody at a detention center in Atlanta. The family set up a GoFundMe account which helped post her $20,000 bond.

Joseph Kloiber, owner of the restaurant, said he dropped the charges in hopes that the entire situation would be "forgotten about."

"It's unfortunate no matter what I say it's not who I am or what I am about. This is about a simple rule that was broken. I'm being made out to be a heartless soul and that is not who I am," he said.