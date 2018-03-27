× Man shot, injured in Winston-Salem; suspect sought

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Officers came to 201 W. Northwest Blvd. at 7:02 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers learned that 18-year-old Christopher Kahill Handy, of Winston-Salem, was shot in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Hope Lane.

Handy was taken by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.