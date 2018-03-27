× Man arrested in stabbing on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released new details about a stabbing Monday morning on Spring Garden Street.

Jose Jesus Juarez, 40, was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing at 200 Spring Garden St. Monday, according to a news release.

Juarez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Juarez stabbed 26-year-old David Chapman Olin at 11:37 a.m. following a dispute.

Olin is in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Juarez is in the Guilford County Jail under a $250,000 bond.