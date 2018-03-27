January 2018 was busiest month in history for Guilford County EMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 2018 got off to a record breaking start for Guilford County EMS.

In January, the agency had its busiest month in its 49-year history.

Guilford County EMS averages about 201 calls a day per month.

In January, the average increased to 217 per day.

The department attributes the spike to an increase in sick calls.

It’s difficult to tell if this is a trend based on one month, but Guilford County EMS expects an increase as Baby Boomers age.

“In general, we have about a 3 to 5 percent increase every year in call responses and so last year we hit just over 73,000 calls,” Emergency Services Manager Greg Scruggs said.

“Call volume has just exploded,” Senior Paramedic Zackery Shelton said.

The increase is bringing attention to recruiting efforts and ways to manage provider fatigue.

“One of the most important things is to make sure that we're adequately staffing trucks and then at some point we have to grow the number of trucks that we have,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs says the department isn’t fully staffed, but the hope is that it will be in the next few months.

In the meantime, people should not worry about their emergencies being taken care of.

“Certainly 911 calls will be answered. Somebody's going to respond, somebody will be there. For the most part, it's about having more people to answer those calls,” Shelton said.

Guilford County EMS is accepting applications for its May orientation group.

Interviews will be conducted in April.

Click here to search openings and apply.