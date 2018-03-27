Fire reported at Kidde warehouse in Mebane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Crews are investigating an industrial fire at the Kidde United Technologies warehouse in Mebane Tuesday morning.

The building is located at 1016 Corporate Park Drive. Fire officials say it is still an active scene.

No injuries have been reported.

A Kidde spokesperson released a statement to FOX8 on the fire:

We are aware of a fire at one of our warehouses and are working to gather more information as quickly as possible. No one was in the building at the time. The safe operation of our facilities is always a top priority.

Kidde has been in the news recently after recalling nearly half-a-million smoke alarms nationwide due to a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.