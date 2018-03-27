Live at 11: Tubby Smith expected to be named basketball coach at High Point University

Crews investigating fire at Kidde warehouse in Mebane

Posted 7:30 am, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:14AM, March 27, 2018

MEBANE, N.C. -- Crews are investigating an industrial fire at the Kidde United Technologies warehouse in Mebane Tuesday morning.

The building is located at 1016 Corporate Park Drive. Fire officials say the fire has been put out.

No injuries were reported.

A Kidde spokesperson released a statement to FOX8 on the fire:

We are aware of a fire at one of our warehouses and are working to gather more information as quickly as possible. No one was in the building at the time. The safe operation of our facilities is always a top priority.

Kidde has been in the news recently after recalling nearly half-a-million smoke alarms nationwide due to a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.