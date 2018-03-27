× Asheboro man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 51-year-old Asheboro man has been charged after an alleged sexual assault on a child, according to a press release.

Tony Eugene Hogan has been charged with indecent liberties with a child.

In January 2018, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sex abuse. An investigation revealed that Hogan was living with the child at the time of the assault.

He was arrested on March 24 and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Randolph County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.