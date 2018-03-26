Victims speak out after hit-and-run at Hanes Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. - Pictures of his damaged 2017 Honda SUV have haunted Ramon Flores for the past week.

The damage happened after police say Nathaniel Taylor hit Flores head-on.

Taylor was trying to elude agents in the Hanes Mall parking lot after being shot at.

"This guy came down, I mean he was flying," Flores said.

Flores said he immediately rushed to his wife's aid after being hit.

"She was sitting on that side," Flores said. "She was yelling and screaming".

He said Taylor was nowhere in sight.

It wasn't until the last second that he noticed a car speeding towards him.

It's this type of behavior that Taylor's older brother Nathyl said could've been avoided. He said there was no reason for the bondsmen to shoot at his brother.

Ramon said a trip to grab dinner for his wife of 61 years could have ended a lot differently.

"He's lucky he didn't hit me in the middle of the car or else I would've been dead," Ramon said.

Ramon and his wife went to the hospital and were treated for minor chest strains.