South Carolina man accused of withholding hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of withholding his 8-year-old daughter’s hearing aid for more than two months, according to The Herald.

Jerimahah Cory Martin, 29, has been charged child deprivation and felony child neglect. His girlfriend, Joy Christina Glenn, 28, is charged with child cruelty.

According to police, the girl is supposed to have hearing aids in both ears and the one was being withheld. The lack of a second hearing aid affects the girl’s hearing, speech and awareness.

The child’s biological mother alerted police in early March that the girl’s $1,800 hearing aid was being kept from her.

Martin is behind bars on an $8,200 bond. Glenn has been released on a $465 recognizance bond.