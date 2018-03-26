× Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was found guilty of killing his wife and daughter and posting gory pictures of the murders on Facebook, according to WTVD.

Elhadji Diop was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 40-year-old wife, Aminata Drame, and second-degree murder in the case of his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim Diop.

The crime happened in a home in the 5900 block of Farm Gate Road in April 2016.

During closing arguments on Friday, the prosecution said Drame endured extreme blunt force trauma and that Fatim was smothered during a fight.

Records show Diop attacked his wife in the kitchen and their 2-year-old daughter tried to break up the fight.

After killing the pair, he posted the pictures on Facebook.

The post was captioned “Look what God did 2 me. A beautiful family gone.”

Diop faces life in prison.