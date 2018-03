North Carolina’s most ‘buzzed about’ Easter candy is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter is right around the corner — which means it’s time for Easter candy!

Mashable reports that a map created by Influenster has pegged Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Cups as the most "buzzed about" Easter candy in North Carolina.

The ranking doesn't necessarily equal popularity as Influenster research compiles a list based off candy-related posts and reviews from across the United States.

Find out which Easter candy is the most popular — or polarizing — in your state https://t.co/xP8MXzZ3em pic.twitter.com/vbitm8a4hL — Mashable (@mashable) March 22, 2018

