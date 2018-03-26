Mom’s chaotic trip to Target calmed by stranger’s kindness

PEARLAND, Texas — A woman’s act of kindness at a Target in Texas is getting a lot of attention online after a photo posted on Facebook went viral, KHOU reports.

Rebecca Paterson was shopping at the Target in Pearland when her 2-month-old son Aiden started crying, followed by her 2-year-old son Jacob crying harder.

Paterson told KHOU it was supposed to be a quick trip to the store that went downhill in a hurry.

Tiffany Guillory, a stranger to Paterson, approached the mom and offered to help.

Guillory picked up the sobbing Jacob and held him, talking to him in a soothing voice.

Guillory walked around the store with Paterson for 45 minutes as she shopped. When she checked out, Paterson took a photo of Guillory holding her son.

Paterson later shared the photo on the Pearland moms Facebook group, thanking the stranger for her kindness, and the photo was shared online tens of thousands of times.

“I know how it is. I’ve been there. I have two kids, it’s frustrating, and that baby is 2 months. You have hormones going … and people are looking at you crazy, and I just wanted to help. God sent me there to help her,” Guillory told KHOU.

“Kindness and understanding goes a long way, and I think it’s true, because I didn’t feel judged. I had a helping hand, and I needed it at the moment,” Paterson said.