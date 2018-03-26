× Man injured in stabbing on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Greensboro Monday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.

At about 11:40 a.m., police went to 200 Spring Garden Street in reference to a dispute. Arriving officers found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other person was taken into custody for questioning.

Police are unsure what started the dispute and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.