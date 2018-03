× Man injured in Greensboro stabbing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Greensboro Monday morning, according to Ron Glenn with the Greensboro Police Department.

The stabbing happened at 200 Spring Garden Street. The road at Smothers Place is currently closed while police investigate.

Police say someone is currently in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.