Man accused of driving off in Guilford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle arrested

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of driving off in a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle after being taken into custody has been arrested, according to Col. Randy Powers.

Carl “Preston” Davis was arrested on several warrants by a deputy who found him walking on Jackson Lake Road at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Davis was handcuffed and put in the front passenger seat of the patrol car because the car did not have a “cage,” according to deputies.

Davis allegedly told the deputy his girlfriend’s vehicle ran out of gas Jackson Lake Road and he wanted to help. The deputy went to help and found her vehicle.

The deputy was then called to a breaking and entering in progress at a home in the area and found the girlfriend there.

The deputy tried to talk to the girlfriend and Davis allegedly took control of the patrol vehicle and drove off.

Davis drove a short distance and parked the car and started running, according to deputies.

Several crews were unable to find Davis and the search was called off after midnight.

Davis was located at an address on Bronze Road, just outside Jamestown, around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Powers said.

Davis was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, resist, obstruct and delay, along with the original warrants for robbery and kidnapping, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, probation violation, failure to appear on traffic charges and driving while license revoked.

He received a $515,150 secured bond.