King man accused of making threats against UNCC found on UNCSA campus, barred from all NC educational campuses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A King man who was arrested on a charge for making a false report of mass violence at UNC Charlotte was found on the campus of UNC School of the Arts two days after his arrest, according to campus officials.

Matthew Recoy Saavedra, 20, was released from the Forsyth County Detention Center on Tuesday after posting a $25,000 dollar bond. Saavedra was taken into custody by Winston-Salem police officers at Novant Hospital earlier that day.

According to UNCSA Police Chief Frank Brinkley, UNCSA police officers encountered Saavedra on the UNCSA campus.

“Mr. Saavedra was polite and cooperative, but due to his status with UNCC and the situation there, he was asked to leave and barred from campus. No weapons or suspicious materials were found on his person or in his vehicle during the encounter,” Brinkley said.

A press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia says after the encounter at UNCSA, Saavedra was followed by two plain clothes detectives into Carroll County, Virginia, where Saavedra pulled into Hillsville Elementary School. Deputies say Saavedra then turned around and traveled into Pulaski County, where the detectives lost him.

Pulaski County deputies were then advised at as of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday that Saavedra and his vehicle were both at his residence in King.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the conditions of Saavedra’s bond were modified and he is no longer allowed on any educational property in North Carolina.

Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall says they have additional security at all Stokes County schools.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say on Friday afternoon, all school administrators were sent Saavedra’s picture, as well as notification that he is not allowed on any campuses. There were also instructions to call law enforcement and school security if Saavedra was spotted.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they sent Saavedra’s information to all law enforcement agencies within a 70-mile radius to make them aware of the situation.

FOX8 went to Saavedra’s house in King on Monday. Although it appeared someone was home at the time, nobody answered the door.

