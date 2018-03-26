Greensboro neighborhood on edge after stranger shows up at neighbors’ doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Homeowners in the Northern Shores community are on high alert.

This comes after a stranger showed up to people's doors claiming to be doing work in their neighborhood.

One homeowner noticed the suspicious activity when she saw footsteps leading up towards her back door.

Then came a knock at the front door and it was the man standing in the doorway.

She tells FOX8 that her first reaction was to call police, which she did.

Then she took to the Nextdoor app to warn other neighbors about what happened.

It's this type of stranger danger Andy Casper has seen once before.

"It's nothing new," Casper said.

So much, that not being aware of your surroundings in this neighborhood isn't a good idea.

"Can't let your guard down in the community," Casper said.

He knows from experience.

"People have come in while you're home, went into our garages and taken stuff," Casper said. "I've lost couple things myself actually."

Greensboro Resource Officer G. Kiser said this time of year is when suspicious activity around homes increases.

He said trespassers will first knock on the front door. Once nobody answers, they head to the back door.

"They'll repeat that process," Kiser said.

It's when someone answers the door that the plan is ruined.

"This time of year, what we see an awful lot of is that cover story of yard work or tree work," Kiser said.

He said police don't even know about the majority of these cases.

"I ask always, 'Well, did you call and report it?' 'Well, no I didn't think it was important,'" Kiser said.

The resource officer said the main reason is because people think officers don't need to be bothered.

However, Kiser said it's their job to carry the burden of security.

"We will find the resources to go and answer the 911 calls, definitely," Kiser said.

Meanwhile neighbors say they're doing all they can to help keep their community safe.

"It makes you feel a lot safer and more comfortable knowing that your neighbor is looking out for you," Casper said.