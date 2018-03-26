Dogs found dead after eating poisonous mushrooms from NC woman’s yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Two dogs were found dead after eating poisonous mushrooms in a North Carolina woman's yard, WRAL-TV reports.

Janna Joyner works at a nonprofit in Wake County that helps foster dogs. When she got home Sunday night, she found 3-year-old Drago and 8-year-old Adoni dead. Her four other dogs were vomiting and acting strangely.

Joyner took the dogs to the hospital where blood tests showed traces of Amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous mushrooms.

Amanita mushrooms, nicknamed Death Cap or Death Angel, are known to cause liver failure. There is no available antidote.

“A dog that consumes those mushroom can go from healthy to very clinically sick, to dead within 24 to 48 hours. So it’s a very rapid disease syndrome,” said David Dorman, a toxicology professor at N.C. State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Joyner hopes people will hear her story and move to possibly save their own pets.