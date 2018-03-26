× Couple married 65 years to undergo same heart procedure, same day, same time, same hospital

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Garnett Junior and Mary Ruth Lineberry, who have been married for 65 years, do everything together — including an operation Monday.

The couple will both have the same heart procedure done, on the same day, at the same hospital, at the same time, just walls apart.

Some may call it coincidence, but the family said higher powers are at work.

“To me it’s like fate. What are the odds? It’s like lottery-odds,” said their daughter, Cindy Patrick, who lives in North Davidson. “I can’t believe it. They’ve been together for everything and now this.”

The couple — both of whom were transferred from their local hospital near their home in Woodlawn, Va. — will each receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) at Forsyth Medical Center in an operation Monday morning.

