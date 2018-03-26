Alamance County students ‘Rock Their Socks’ for World Down Syndrome Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- March 21 was World Down Syndrome Day and schools all across Alamance County celebrated by wearing crazy colored mismatched socks.

Stephanie Williams, a third-grade teacher at Edwin M. Holt Elementary School in Burlington, knows all about Down syndrome.

In 2011, Williams was teaching when she found out the child she was pregnant with had Down syndrome.

"The school, the staff rallied behind me and supported me," she said.

She says that support continues today.

"There are actually three students with Down syndrome on campus, my daughter being one of them and they are the rock stars," she says. "When they walk into the room of any age group the room lights up and it's 'Maddie's here' and it's hugs and high fives."

That's why World Down syndrome Day has become so special for this mom of two. Students in her school came together to celebrate their differences and "Rock their Socks"!

While its fun it does have a special meaning.

"If you look at a colored picture of chromosomes, they look like little socks," Williams said. "And someone had the idea, I don't know who... let's celebrate our differences, the chromosomes look like socks. Socks are cheap and easy to get a hold of, so let's just wear colorful crazy mismatched socks to show that we are all different but we all have a purpose."

She says events like this not only bring awareness for Down syndrome but also makes students like her daughter feel wonderful knowing they have the support of the entire school.