Tubby Smith expected to become basketball coach at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Tubby Smith is expected to become the new High Point University men’s basketball coach, according to ESPN.

Smith, 66, was recently fired from his coaching job at the University of Memphis after about two years. He was with Texas Tech prior to that position.

Smith played for HPU from 1969 to 1973 and will be replacing Scott Cherry.

Cherry joined the High Point in 2009 and was the 11th head men’s basketball coach in school history, according to the Greensboro News & Record.