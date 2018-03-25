The sun is out, but there’s still a Winter Weather Advisory for some northern Piedmont counties overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties from 10 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

The advisory was issued due to the threat of black ice and freeze-up of partly melted snow. Drivers should watch the bridges and overpasses.

Melted snow from Saturday could refreeze as temperatures fall into the mid-20s to about 30 degrees.

There are no other weather problems expected in the Triad as wintry weather has moved out of the area.

Monday will be sunny with morning temperatures in the lower-30s and afternoon highs in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Increasing clouds Monday night could bring a few showers during the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-40s.

Anyone who wants spring-like temperatures, Wednesday will be the day with lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower-60s.

The chance for rain increases Wednesday night into Thursday. Despite the clouds and rain, Thursday’s highs will be in the in the upper-60s.

The best rain chances will be on Friday, which will also include the chance for thunderstorms.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low-to-mid-60s.