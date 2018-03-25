× Some schools in northern Piedmont on delay Monday as Winter Weather Advisory issued

Some school districts in the northern Piedmont are on a delay on Monday amid an overnight Winter Weather Advisory.

As of about 9 p.m. Sunday, the following school districts have delays:

Carroll County Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow; Employee code 2

Caswell County Schools: Delayed 3 hours; Employee code A

Galax City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Patrick County Schools (VA): Delayed 2 hours

Stokes County Schools: Stokes Early College High School 3 hr delay

Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Watauga County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Click here to view FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every two hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties from 10 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

The advisory was issued due to the threat of black ice and freeze-up of partly melted snow. Drivers should watch the bridges and overpasses.

Melted snow from Saturday could refreeze as temperatures fall into the mid-20s to about 30 degrees.

There are no other weather problems expected in the Triad as wintry weather has moved out of the area.

Monday will be sunny with morning temperatures in the lower-30s and afternoon highs in the upper-40s to lower-50s.