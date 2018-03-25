Snow blankets Martinsville Speedway, truck and cup races postponed until Monday

RIDGEWAY, Va. — Snow blanketed the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night, postponing the STP 500 which was planned for Sunday.

Snow blankets Martinsville Speedway; race still set to run Sunday (📷: @VoiceNyourhead) https://t.co/WhPkSSkfLF pic.twitter.com/6looLBhiyD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 25, 2018

NBC Sports reported that the truck race resumes at 11 a.m. and the cup race at 2 p.m., both on Monday.

Both air on Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Martinsville area saw at least two inches of snow on Saturday.

In the Triad, a Winter Storm Warning had been issued for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Person and Orange counties. The warning has since expired.

Some areas saw one to three inches, with isolated areas getting more.

Snow has postponed all activity at @MartinsvilleSwy until Monday. Tomorrow on @FS1:

– @NASCAR_Trucks at 11a ET

– Cup Series at 2p ET#NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/346Xs8GMxo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2018

New curbing in turn 4 and a look into garage @MartinsvilleSwy @PRNlive pic.twitter.com/KJVqkshuXU — Mark Garrow (@GuruGarrow) March 25, 2018

Due to inclement weather, Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed: https://t.co/Lv6wqZCnfH pic.twitter.com/Gq1MGylSqn — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 25, 2018