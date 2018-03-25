Snow blankets Martinsville Speedway, truck and cup races postponed until Monday

RIDGEWAY, Va. — Snow blanketed the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night, postponing the STP 500 which was planned for Sunday.
NBC Sports reported that the truck race resumes at 11 a.m. and the cup race at 2 p.m., both on Monday.
Both air on Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The Martinsville area saw at least two inches of snow on Saturday.
In the Triad, a Winter Storm Warning had been issued for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Person and Orange counties. The warning has since expired.
Some areas saw one to three inches, with isolated areas getting more.
36.576805 -79.858372