Protesters gather in Greensboro, Winston-Salem for ‘March for Our Lives’ events

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A sea of people filled the Governmental Center in Greensboro just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the majority of them with signs containing strong messages.

"I almost started crying," Claire Haile said. "It's really amazing."

The “March for Our Lives” is a student led movement with a single purpose.

"We need gun control and we need safety, especially in our schools," Haile said.

It wasn't too long into the march that what participants had on their minds for weeks came out of their mouths.

Thousands of people yelled, "tell me what democracy looks like."

With each step, students shared how they felt.

"I'm a junior and I want to make it through my senior year next year without worrying about my school," participant Sarah said.

Some say the Parkland shooting is what sparked the much-needed conversation over gun control.

"That's something that could happen in the world we live in right now," Katie Barton said.

It's this same reason that has some students scared to go to school.

"That's just not acceptable," Haile said.

The pressure is on the elected officials now more than ever as the protesters chanted, "vote them out, vote them out.”

Everyone filled inside of LeBauer Park as the 17-minute march came to an end.

It was a moment where students discussed how they want action before it's too late.

"It's time to do something and put life into our own hands," Sarah said.