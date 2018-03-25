× Pastor gets 99 years in prison for starving toddler to death to rid him of ‘demon’

DALLAS – A pastor in Texas has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for starving a toddler to death to purge a “demon” from his body.

Fox News reported that Aracely Meza, 52, was convicted of felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities said the suspect believed a 2-year-old boy was possessed by a demon and she had to starve the boy to get rid of it.

The toddler died on March 22, 2015 after prosecutors said he went three weeks without any food.

The suspect testified in court that she’d been acting on God’s orders. Investigators said the child’s parents also believed he was possessed and are facing charges as well.

Meza was sentenced Friday to 99 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.