Man dies after house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is dead after a house fire in Burlington on Saturday night, according to Burlington police.

Gregory Lee Siler, 65, of Burlington, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to a Burlington police press release.

Crews were called to Siler’s home at 1358 West Webb Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. in reference to a house fire.

The victim was found unresponsive inside his home and taken to the hospital.

A total of about $50,000 worth of damage was estimated to the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The 1300 block of West Webb Avenue had been blocked for more than two hours, but has since reopened.

The American Red Cross was requested and provided resources for the family.