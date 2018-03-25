× Eggs dropped at an Easter event in Arizona may be contaminated

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — People who live in an Arizona neighborhood are being warned that eggs from an Easter egg drop may be contaminated, according to KTVK.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health released a notice Saturday that warned residents about the eggs, used in an Easter event in Mohave Valley.

The Mohave Valley Fire Department posted to Facebook that the eggs were dropped from a crop duster airplane.

The tank of the crop duster was apparently not rinsed out and some eggs may have been covered in herbicide, according to the department.

The county health department said the plane used by organizers was “reportedly scrubbed multiple times prior to being used for the candy drop.”

The health department also said that at the time of the notice, no illnesses had been reported.

Authorities said that although no illnesses were reported, residents should not eat the candy. It’s recommended that anyone who touched the eggs wash their hands and clothing.

Anyone who came into contact with the eggs or candy and experiences nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive sweating or urination should seek medical assistance immediately.