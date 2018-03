WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A driver crashed into the Novant Urgent Care building Saturday night in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The driver was not hurt, but a water main in the building was significantly damaged.

The vehicle went off the road in the 600 block of Hanes Mall Boulevard and crashed into the building at about 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Police have not said what caused the wreck.