Winter Storm Warning issued as wintry weather moves across the Triad

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Person and Orange counties until 12 p.m. Sunday as wintry weather moves across the Triad.

The warning includes the cities of Bushy Fork, Concord, Roxboro,Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lake Townsend, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

Wet snow accumulations of one to three inches are expected, with isolated amounts near four inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur along and northwest of Interstate 85, across the northern portions of these counties.

Residents should plan on difficult travel conditions and expect significant reductions in visibility to as low as one quarter to one half mile at times, according to the National Weather Service.

People who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.