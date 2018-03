× Water main break closes portion of 16th Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break has closed 16th Street between Yanceyville and Hubbard streets in Greensboro on Saturday.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the street is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.